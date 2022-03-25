EUROPE POWER-German and French forward power curve falls

PARIS, March 25 (Reuters) - German and French front month and front quarter baseload contracts for 2023 retreated on Friday from the gains posted Wednesday and Thursday.0#TRDEB:0#TRFRB:

The United States will work to supply 15 billion cubic metres (bcm) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to European Union markets this year, the transatlantic partners said.

Germany has since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine made significant progress towards reducing its exposure to imports of Russian gas, oil and coal, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said.

Belgium's prime minister said European leaders would discuss measures to reduce the impact of high energy prices on consumers.

Benchmark German baseload power for 2023 delivery TRDEBYZ3 dropped 3.5% to 168 euros ($184.87) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 1009 GMT.

The equivalent French price TRFRBYZ3 was untraded with a ask price of 202 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2, rose 0.3% to 78.50 euros a tonne.

On the spot side, the German Monday baseload TRDEBD3 had a bid price of 220 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French price TRFRBD3 was at 270 euros/MWh, up 0.4% from Friday.

The brokerage Marex said prices had retreated from the highs achieved in previous weeks and it believed that only another major shock emanating from the Russia-Ukraine war would be capable of lifting prices again.

Wind power output in Germany is expected to rise by 3.7 gigawatts (GW) to 7.7 GW on Monday, while in France it is expected to fall by 3.2 GW to 1.6 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Recent high pressure centred over northern Europe had acted as a blocking system to any low pressure systems from the Atlantic, Marex said.

But it said this was expected to break down next week, which would allow low pressure over Scandinavia to deepen and push further west, bringing cooler, windier and wetter conditions to northern Europe.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at the much reduced 57% of installed capacity, while the Blayais 4 reactor restart was pushed back one day to March 26. POWER/FR

Demand in France is seen falling by 2 GW to 51.2 GW on Monday, while in Germany it is expected to drop by 940 megawatts (MW) to 56.4 GW, the data showed.

Clocks in the region will go forward by one hour on Sunday supporting a seasonal decline of heating and lighting demand.

($1 = 0.9088 euros)

