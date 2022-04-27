EUROPE POWER-Front year power contracts soar on gas supply concerns

PARIS, April 27 (Reuters) - German forward curve baseload contracts for 2023 jumped on Wednesday on concerns over gas supplies after Russian energy giant Gazprom GAZP.MM said it had halted deliveries to Poland and Bulgaria for failing to pay for gas in roubles. 0#TRDEB:

German utility Uniper UN01.DE sees Russian gas flows into Germany as secure for now despite the supply cut to Poland and Bulgaria, saying transit volumes passing those countries to other destinations would be unaffected.

Poland receives its Russian gas through the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Russia's huge gas fields in the Arctic far north, which continues west to supply Germany and other European countries. Bulgaria is supplied through pipes over Turkey.

The Greek prime minister said Athens will help Bulgaria following the Gazprom decision.

Gazprom said it was supplying natural gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with European consumers' requests.

Benchmark German baseload power for 2023 delivery TRDEBYZ3 gained 4.6% to 204.50 euros ($217.14) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0823 GMT, after reaching a contract high of 213 euros earlier.

The French front-year contract TRFRBYZ3 was untraded after closing at 250.05 euros/MWh on Tuesday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2 fell 3.1% to 80.17 euros a tonne.

On the spot side, German Friday baseload TRDEBD1 gained 7.3% to 247 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French price TRFRBD1 added 7.8% to 248 euros/MWh.

In Germany, Thursday's weather fundamentals were more favourable than Wednesday while in France, nuclear availability is expected to drop below 30 GW and there is weak wind production in the afternoon and evening, Refinitiv analysts said.

Power from German wind turbines is forecast to rise by 2.3 gigawatts (GW) to 4.9 GW on Thursday, while in France wind power was projected to shed 1.2 GW to 4.5 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Consumption in France is projected to drop 1.1 GW to 46.8 GW on Thursday, while power demand in Germany is expected to shed 340 megawatts (MW) to 56.7 GW, the data showed.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 51.4% of installed capacity. POWER/FR

($1 = 0.9418 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

