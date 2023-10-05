News & Insights

EUROPE POWER-Friday spot price down as demand drops

Credit: REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

October 05, 2023 — 07:17 am EDT

PARIS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - European spot power prices fell on Thursday as German wind supply is expected to rise and demand is seen down throughout the region.

German day-ahead baseload power TRDEBD1 was down 17.8% at 78.50 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) at 1103 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 shed 5.6% to 85 euros/MWh.

German wind power production is forecast to rise 4.2 gigawatts (GW) to 23.5 GW on Friday, while French supply is expected to tick down by 90 megawatts (MW) to 1 GW, LSEG data showed.

Solar power supply in Germany is set to increase by 1.2 GW to 7.1 GW, the data showed.

French nuclear availability rose two percentage points to 68% of total capacity. POWER/FR

Along the curve, German year-ahead baseload TRDEBYZ4 fell 1.3% to 115.50 euros/MWh.

The French 2024 contract TRFRBYZ4 was mostly flat at 121.65 euros/MWh.

A steep drop in power demand in the European Union paired with a global rise in wind and solar power in the first half of 2023 to limit power sector emissions to a 0.2% increase year on year, climate think tank Ember said in a report.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by Mark Potter)

