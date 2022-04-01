EUROPE POWER-French spot rises on tight nuclear supply and cold while Germany falls

FRANKFURT, April 1 (Reuters) - French baseload power for delivery on Monday shot up in wholesale market trading on Friday due to a cold spell and a nuclear delay while prices in Germany fell due to an expected rise in renewable supply.

Day three, the next working day, traded at 807.5 euros ($892.53) per megawatt-hour at 0915 GMT in France TRFRBD3, a 119% increase over the price for Friday delivery, which closed at 369 euros/MWh.

At 4.7 Celsius, temperatures at this time of year are unusually low for France, which relies heavily on electricity for heating. On Monday, they should be back up at 5.6C and an average of 10.5C next week, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

The Dampierre 1 reactor pushed back its likely restart by three days to April 5. France nuclear availability stood at 52.9% of the total installed capacity. POWER/FR

At 108 euros/MWh TRDEBD3, German Monday delivery was 37% below Friday delivery, with wind supply on Monday forecast to stand at 36.7 gigawatts (GW), 9.6 GW above Friday's level.

German Monday solar output was seen climbing 3.4 GW from Friday to 7.3 GW.

Power demand was predicted to fall, likely standing at 56.7 GW in Germany on Monday, down 2.6 GW down from Friday, and down 7.5 GW in France at 54.5 GW.

Energy markets are nervous about possible stoppages of Russian gas and commodity deliveries to the west in a currency row against the backdrop of war in Ukraine.

Gazprombank said on Thursday it would provide conditions to allow payments for Russian gas in roubles.

Germany's utility industry group said it assumes it will continue to pay in euros or dollars, the way the contracts are denominated. Germany declared an early warning stage in its emergency plan for gas on Wednesday.

Gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline resumed eastward from Germany to Poland on Friday, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

The German front-year contract TRDEBYZ3 added 1.6% to reach 189 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ3 was untraded after a close at 203.5 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2 gained 2.6% to trade at 78.5 euros a tonne.

($1 = 0.9047 euros)

