EUROPE POWER-French spot prices jump as cold stretches supply

PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - French spot power prices surged as demand stoked by an intensifying cold spell risks straining supply that remains curbed by .

French baseload power for Monday delivery TRFRBD3 was trading at 885 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 1009 GMT, nearly double the closing price of 455 euros for Friday delivery.

Power demand in France is projected to rise to 74.8 gigawatts (GW) on Monday from an expected 68.5 GW on Friday, as the average temperature is projected to fall to 0.7 degrees Celsius (33.26°F) from 3.5 degrees forecast on Friday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French nuclear generation, dented by a wave of repairs linked to stress corrosion, could be bolstered by the return of the Cattenom 4 reactor, which is ramping up until Dec. 11.

Including Cattenom 4, online availability at EDF's EDF.PA nuclear fleet was 41,770 MW, or about 68% capacity, according to a Reuters estimate.

Refinitiv analysts said demand may have to be curtailed by load-shedding measures, although others saw little risk at least for the start of next week.

France may face a supply gap of 2-8 GW throughout the day on Monday which could require voluntary or even imposed demand cuts on a rolling basis, Nathalie Gerl at Refinitiv said.

Import levels could be a crucial factor, with neighbouring countries also facing cold weather. French imports reached around 12 GW during morning peak hours on Friday compared with 14 GW on Thursday, data from grid operator RTE showed.

Efforts already to reduce consumption should allow France to avoid imposed load-shedding on Monday but risks could increase if the cold spell persisted all next week, said Emeric de Vigan, vice president, power, at Kpler.

In Germany, baseload power for Monday TRDEBD3 was at 436 euros per MWh, up 5.3% compared with the settlement price for Friday delivery.

Consumption in Germany is expected to ease slightly on Monday to 61.6 GW compared with 62.2 GW projected for Friday, Refinitiv Eikon's data showed.

Wind supply is expected to recover from Friday's level but would remain below normal at 7.7 GW, according to the data.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz)

