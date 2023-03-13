EUROPE POWER-French spot price ticks up as wind supply dips

PARIS, March 13 (Reuters) - The French prompt power price rose on Monday while the German price was mostly flat as wind supply is forecast to fall slightly on Tuesday.

The wind power output in Germany is seen dropping slightly day-on-day, but is expected to stay at a high level, while the thermal stack should improve day-on-day both in Germany and in the neighbouring region, Refinitiv analysts said.

French day-ahead baseload power TRFRBD1 traded at 77.50 euros ($82.68) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 1105 GMT, up 10.7% from the price paid for Monday.

The equivalent German contract TRDEBD1 was at 59.50 euros, down 0.8% from the price paid for Monday delivery.

On the supply side, German wind power was projected to shed 540 megawatts (MW) to 37.1 gigawatts (GW) on Tuesday, while French supply was forecast to drop 1 GW to 12.1 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Refinitiv analysis showed that daily average wind power supply in Germany is expected to drop back to around 20 GW on Wednesday and to around 19 GW Thursday and Friday.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 65% of available capacity. Maintenance was disrupted at several nuclear reactors due to on-going strikes over pension reform. POWER/FR

It seems that power utility EDF EDF.PA has organised itself to ensure that hydropower reservoirs are filled in due time and should be in a position to guarantee enough electricity over the summer, French national geological service BRGM said.

Power demand in Germany is forecast to rise by 2.5 GW day-on-day to 58.7 GW on Tuesday, while French consumption is expected to rise by 3.6 GW to 53.7 GW, Eikon data showed.

Along the curve, the German year-ahead position TRDEBYZ4 shed 2.2% to 153 euros/MWh.

The French 2024 contract TRFRBYZ4 was flat at 197 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 fell 2% to 97.82 euros a tonne.

($1 = 0.9374 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; additional reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by Kirsten Donovan)

