EUROPE POWER-French spot falls ahead of Easter break

PARIS, April 6 (Reuters) - French prompt power prices dropped on Thursday as both demand and wind supply were forecast to be lower in France on Friday, while German spot was untraded as increased wind supply is expected towards the end of a four-day Easter break.

Due to low wind supply over the holiday weekend, price support is expected until Monday in Germany, when both wind and solar are seen rising, cutting expected residual load to around zero during mid-day hours, Refinitiv analysts said.

However, prices are not expected to enter negative territory on Monday.

The French Friday price TRFRBD1 fell 10.6% to 116.20 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) at 0838 GMT, while German baseload power for Tuesday TRDEBD5 was untraded with a bid price of 26 euros.

Daily wind power output in Germany was forecast to soar 22.1 gigawatts (GW) to 30.9 GW on Tuesday, after the four day Easter holiday, Refinitiv data showed.

For Tuesday, supply is expected at its highest in the first half of the day, thereafter dropping with a low level in off peak two hours, Refinitiv analysts said.

French wind output was seen down 2.4 GW at 4.6 GW on Friday, Eikon data showed. Friday is a working day in France while the country is off Monday for the Easter holiday.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 65% of total capacity. POWER/FR

On the demand side, consumption in France is seen shedding 1.2 GW to 49.3 GW Friday, the Eikon data showed.

Demand in Germany is meanwhile set to slide 2.2 GW on Tuesday to 54.9 GW.

Paris-based Epex spot said it traded 64.6 terawatt-hours (TWh) in March, 27.2% more than in the same month a year ago.

Day-ahead markets grew 18% to 48.2 TWh within the total while intraday markets increased 54.8% to 16.4 TWh, with the new monthly record underlining the rising prevalence of intermittent renewable output, Epex spot said.

Along the forwards curve, German baseload for 2024 delivery TRDEBYZ4 fell 2.2% to 145 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ4 dropped 2.7% to 215 euros/MWh.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, additional reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Alexander Smith)

