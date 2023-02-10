EUROPE POWER-French Monday asking price rises

FRANKFURT, Feb 10 (Reuters) - French Monday delivery power saw a higher asking price on Friday in wholesale dealings, as an anticipated sharp fall in wind speeds in main producer Germany dominated trade.

Refinitiv Eikon analysis noted German wind power production was expected to plunge by three quarters on Monday from Friday levels to 5.9 gigawatts (GW), contrasting with the bearish effects of rising temperatures and falling demand.

The 5.9 GW compared with 20.2 GW of output expected on Friday.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 79% of available capacity. POWER/FR

French Monday baseload power saw an asking price of 170 euros ($182.07) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 1000 GMT TRFRBD3, up 6.3% from Friday delivery baseload which had closed at 160 euros/MWh.

German Monday baseload was not quoted after Friday delivery had settled at 124.4 euros. TRDEBD3

Elsewhere, wetter and warmer weather is on the cards after a cold snap, said German met office DWD.

Consequently, German power usage is projected to fall by 1.9 GW from Friday levels to stand at 59.2 GW on Monday, and usage in France will likely fall by 4.2 GW to 63.9 GW on Monday, Eikon data showed.

Along the curve, German 2024 baseload TRDEBYZ4 was up 1.9% at 165 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 were up 2% at 92.82 euros a tonne.

The Dutch government said it has made yet about the possible sale of the German operations of state-owned transmission grid operator (TSO) TenneT IPO-TTH.AS, Germany's market leader amid four TSOs.

TenneT earlier said it would explore the possibility of a full sale to the German state to ensure sufficient investments.

German gas storage operators' group INES said there is of shortages this winter but high levels of LNG imports needed to be upheld in view of the 2023/24 cold season.

($1 = 0.9337 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.