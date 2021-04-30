EUROPE POWER-Forwards set contract records on firmer fuels

FRANKFURT, April 30 (Reuters) - European power curve prices on Friday set new contract records as coal and gas prices climbed, resulting in the German benchmark price reaching a fresh 10-year high and the equivalent French position an over two-year high.NG/GB

The highs came this week amid cool weather, which raises generation demand, and amid carbon rallies driven by the effects of tougher European and national climate targets.

Germany's top court on Thursday demanded an update to a climate law by the end of 2022, which will require faster emissions cuts and hence higher avoidance prices.

German baseload power delivery in 2022 TRDEBYZ2 was at 59.95 euros ($72.50) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 0930 GMT, up 0.8% and a new contract high.

The continuous German year-ahead on the EEX bourse was last at this level in June 2011. F1BYc1

The French 2022 baseload contract TRFRBYZ2 was at a contract high of 60.15 euros, up 0.9% and with the year-ahead position on EEX at its highest since Dec. 2018. F7BYc1

December 2021 CFI2Zc1 expiry European CO2 allowances shed 0.5% at 47.8 euros a tonne.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 was 0.2% up at $75.7 a tonne.

Prompt power was down on lower German demand and more wind power.

Baseload for Monday in Germany TRDEBD3 at 63.8 euros/MWh were 6.6% below the Friday delivery price.

French Monday power was untraded after Friday closed at 72.2 euros. TRFRBD3

Refinitiv data showed German likely wind production at 11.4 gigawatts (GW) on Monday, up by 5 GW from the Friday level.

German demand on Monday is expected to dip by 300 MW to 57.4 GW while that in France will likely go up 1.5 GW to 51.3 GW.

Temperatures are only gradually rising in France and actually fall in Germany, which has seen the coldest April since the 1970s.

($1 = 0.8269 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

