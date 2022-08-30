EUROPE POWER-Forwards fall on profit-taking, weaker fuels, carbon

FRANKFURT, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European power futures fell in a bout of profit-taking on Tuesday from all-time highs hit in the previous day's session as gas storages were filling fast and oil and carbon prices also retreated.NG/EUO/R

German baseload electricity for annual delivery in 2023 TRDEBYZ3 was trading 21% lower at 600.2 euros ($602.60) per megawatt hour at 1015 GMT, the lowest level since Aug. 19, having pierced 1,000 euros for the first time ever on Monday.EL/DE

The equivalent French contract was 24% down on the day at 730 euros TRFRBYZ3.

Russia will halt natural gas supplies to Europe for three days on Wednesday for unscheduled maintenance to the Nord Stream pipeline, Gazprom has said, piling on supply pressure.

But as countermeasures, operators have been filling EU gas storage to almost 80%.

Berlin is also willing to consider a price-cap on gas at an EU emergency energy ministers' meeting, which could help take the sting out of the gas prices surge and prevent ongoing spillover to the power market, which also stands to be reformed.

On the bullish side, though, the market remains underpinned by technical and weather-related issues at French nuclear plants, and drought driving down water levels, complicating coal deliveries to generation plants.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2 were 4.7% down at 82.57 euros a tonne.

Spot power prices fell amid the general downward momentum as well as small reductions in demand and more wind power projections on Refinitiv's Eikon.

French nuclear availability remained at 43% of installed capacity. POWER/FR

German Wednesday baseload TRDEBD1 fell 1.5% to 624.8 euros while the equivalent French day-ahead price TRFRBD1 was down 3.1% at 688 euros.

The 875 MW Heyden 4 coal power station, just brought back onto the grid for a year by German utility Uniper, will have to contend with some output curtailments up to end of September.

The operator reported them to the ad hoc section of the EEX bourse's transparency web sites, citing low water levels.

($1 = 0.9960 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

