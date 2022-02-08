EUROPE POWER-Forward prices hit highs on lower nuclear forecast, rising carbon permits

PARIS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - European power futures rose on Tuesday after French producer EDF EDF.PA cut a forecast for 2022 nuclear output and carbon permit prices reached a contract high close to 100 euros.

EDF again cut its nuclear output forecast for 2022 to 295-315 terawatt-hours from a previously expected 300-330 terawatt-hours late on Monday, saying the latest downward revision was linked to ongoing nuclear safety controls.

French President Emmanuel Macron will announce later this week the number of new nuclear reactors France will build and how the country will pay for it, said Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire.

French year-ahead power TRFRBYZ3 was at a contract high of 161.80 euros a megawatt hour (MWh) at 1047 GMT, up 6.6%.

German front-year baseload power TRDEBYZ3 was 4.8% up at 146.30 euros/MWh, after reaching a contract high of 147.10 euros earlier.

While this was a sharp rise, it stayed well below the 408 euros for the French rolling contract high and the 325 euros for the German rolling contract high on Dec. 22. F7BYc1F1BYc1

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 rose 1.3% to 97.91 euros per tonne, after reaching a contract high of 98.49 euros earlier.

"The high carbon price impacts power prices directly since there are no alternatives for coal and gas generation in the short term, in periods where nuclear and renewables cannot cover demand, coal and gas are effectively setting power prices," an analyst said.

Spot power prices rose for Wednesday amid forecasts for bearish wind supply and rising demand.

Next day baseload delivery in Germany TRDEBD1 was up 20.3% at 166 euros.

The equivalent French price TRFRBD1 gained 3.9% to 260 euros.

German wind power is expected to fall 6.4 gigawatts (GW) to 26 GW on Wednesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Power from French wind turbines is forecast to drop by 2 GW to 1.6 GW on Wednesday, the data showed.

Power demand in Germany is expected to tick up 300 megawatts (MW) on Wednesday to 63.8 GW while consumption in France is projected to add 700 MW to 66.2 GW as average temperatures rise, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

