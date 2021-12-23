EUROPE POWER-Forward prices drop on profit-taking, weaker fuels, carbon

FRANKFURT, Dec 23 (Reuters) - European power forwards fell sharply on Thursday after climbing earlier in the week as traders took profits in the light of weaker prices of carbon allowances and related fuels.O/R

Benchmark German baseload electricity for 2022 delivery TRDEBYZ2 lost 5.1% to trade at 299 euros a megawatt hour (MWh) at 0955 GMT when quarterly and annual contracts were also falling across the board.

The contract's French equivalent was untraded, having closed at 397 euros TRFRBYZ2. The contract's vast premium over Germany results from concern over the availability of French nuclear reactors due to maintenance period extensions.

Panic purchases of gas earlier this week also sent power sky-rocketing as operators responded to fears of supply tightness when flows of Russian gas on the Polish border into Germany reversed direction - a status that has now been unchanged for the third straight day.

Some relief will come from redirected cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Asia as European prices make this diversion attractive.

"But markets cannot let their guard down yet, especially regarding Russian flows," said analysts Rystad in a market research note.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 shed 2.1% to trade at 74.72 euros a tonne.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 was untraded after closing at $128.2 a tonne.

Spot power prices were weighed down by milder weather, impending holidays and more nuclear availability, which pushed the French week-ahead contract down by 10.9% TRFRBWKD1 and Germany's by 19.2% TRDEBWKD1.

Delivery on the next working day, Dec 27, was untraded TRDEBD4TRFRBD4 in both countries.

French nuclear availability edged 0.4 percentage points higher to stand at 71.3% of installed capacity. POWER/FR

Wind power output by key producer Germany will move into a 14-24 gigawatts (GW) per day range next week compared with 16.8 GW due to be received on Thursday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Temperatures will rise sharply to an average 6.4 degree Celsius in Germany next week, compared with 1.4 degrees on Thursday.

In France, they are likely to average 9 degrees next week versus 6.3 degrees on Thursday, cutting average daily power demand in that country to 52.1 GW vis-a-vis a level of 61.2 GW on Thursday.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Jane Merriman)

