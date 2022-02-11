EUROPE POWER-Forward prices climb on lower nuclear forecast

PARIS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - European power futures rose on Friday after French producer EDF EDF.PA cut its forecast for 2023 nuclear output.

State-controlled French power company EDF cut its estimate for its French nuclear output in 2023 from 340–370 TWh to 300-330 TWh.

"Given EDF's three-year hedging strategy, we would see the impact of today's update more in terms of lost revenues as opposed to a hit from power buybacks," Jefferies analysts said.

"In our view, this hit is already largely priced into the stock price - if not yet in consensus - given that EDF's market cap has fallen by 15 billion euros since the first nuclear issue update in December," they added.

French baseload power for 2023 delivery TRFRBYZ3 gained 4.4% to 159 euros ($181.16) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 1050 GMT, just under the contract high of 161.80 euros.

The French price for delivery over the first three quarters of 2023 also rose in early trading Friday. TRFRBQH3TRFRBQM3TRFRBQU3

The equivalent German baseload power for 2023 delivery TRDEBYZ3 gained 1.7% to 141.35 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2, rose 0.2% to 90.92 euros a tonne.

In the spot market, the German Monday power price dropped on a forecast of rising wind supply throughout the region Monday.

The German Monday baseload TRDEBD3 was at 108 euros/MWh, down 40.7% from Friday delivery.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD3 fell 14.4% to 175 euros/MWh.

Wind power output in Germany is expected to jump 23 gigawatts (GW) on Monday to 38.7 GW, while that in France is expected to add 7.6 GW to 10.3 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French nuclear availability lowered 1.8 percentage points to 75.8% of installed capacity as the Bugey 3 reactor went offline and the Chooz 1 reactor outage was extended. POWER/FR

A strike notice starting on Monday evening until Tuesday was posted by EDF Thursday. The most recent strike cut about 3% of France's overall production.

Consumption in Germany is expected to fall 1.2 GW to 61.2 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Demand in France is seen falling by 3.2 GW to 63.4 GW on Monday, the data showed.

($1 = 0.8777 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by David Evans)

