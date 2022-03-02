EUROPE POWER-Forward prices climb on bullish fuels, carbon plummets

PARIS, March 2 (Reuters) - European power futures jumped on Wednesday over fears of fuel supply concerns, while carbon permit prices continued to fall sharply after decoupling from the energy complex. NG/EUO/R

The International Energy Agency's announcement on Tuesday that 60 million barrels would be released from strategic oil reserves did not have the desired price-dampening effect as it is a mere two weeks of Russian oil shipments, analysts at Commerzbank said.

The market appears to be increasingly pricing in an outage of Russian oil shipments they added, saying it will be important to see whether OPEC+ signals its willingness to make sufficient supply available to the oil market in case of outages.

Several vessels carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG) have changed their destinations away from European terminals because of sanctions.

Gazprom GAZP.MM has booked 20% of the gas transit capacity for westbound supplies via the Yamal-Europe pipeline for Wednesday.

German baseload power for 2023 delivery TRDEBYZ3 gained 8.9% to 165.50 euros a megawatt hour (MWh) at 1059 GMT.

The German front quarter and April baseload power prices reached contract highs in early trading on Wednesday. 0#TRDEB:

The equivalent French baseload power for 2023 delivery TRFRBYZ3 rose 10.9% to 204 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2, dropped 6.8% to 64.18 euros a tonne.

The price collapse came from a variety of factors, including a looming energy crisis that raises risks for energy-intensive industries registered in the emissions trading system, Commerzbank said.

Fuel prices have risen considerably, making emissions-intensive coal power unattractive, and China has also relied on Russian coal imports of late, and may now also be looking for alternatives due to possible financing problems, they added.

"Market participants are likely to remain nervous for the foreseeable future. However, in view of the long-term tightening of the market, we are confident that carbon prices are essentially well-supported," they added.

In the spot market, prices rose as wind supply is seen remaining low in Germany and France.

The German day-ahead baseload TRDEBD1 gained 17.4% to 324 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 jumped 21.3% to 330 euros/MWh.

Wind power output in Germany is expected to add 4.1 gigawatts (GW) on Thursday to 6.5 GW, while that in France is expected to gain 300 megawatts (MW) to 1.4 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Demand in France is seen falling 2.8 GW to 61.8 GW on Friday, while consumption in Germany is expected to shed 940 megawatts (MW) to 63.4 GW, the data showed.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

