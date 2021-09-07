EUROPE POWER-Forward curve reaches new highs

Updates prices

PARIS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - German wholesale power futures set new highs on Tuesday, as coal and carbon prices rose.

German Cal '22 baseload TRDEBYZ2, the European curve benchmark, gained 1.5% to a contract high of 92.30 euros ($109.28) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 1450 GMT.

The French equivalent TRFRBYZ2 was also up 1.5%, at 95.4 euros, after reaching a contract high of 95.50 euros earlier.

The rolling French annual contract on EEX F7BYc1 reached a record high of 95.50 euros, based on logicised data available since Nov. 28, 2011.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances rose 0.3% to 62.61 euros a tonne, just below its high of 63.19 euros.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 was up 0.5% at $122.1 a tonne, its highest since Nov. 3, 2011.

Spot power fell on Tuesday on a forecast rise in German renewable output.

German Friday baseload TRDEBD1 fell 6.1% to 122.75 euros while the equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 was down 1.4% at 121.25 euros/MWh.

German wind power supply is seen up 2.4 gigawatts (GW) on Wednesday to 3.8 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Supply from solar panels in Germany is forecast to rise by 1.2 GW day on day to 10 GW.

French wind output is expected to dip 590 megawatts (MW) to 3.2 GW day on day, the data showed.

Regarding demand, power usage in Germany is expected to drop 750 MW to 56.7 GW on Wednesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French consumption is forecast to tick down 40 MW to 47.5 GW day on day.

Swiss utility Axpo in a monthly research note said it did not expect the record run in energy prices, which have pushed electricity to multi-year highs, to end soon.

($1 = 0.8446 euros)

