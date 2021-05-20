EUROPE POWER-Forward curve rallies with stronger carbon

PARIS, May 20 (Reuters) - European power curve prices jumped on Thursday afternoon, correcting from the previous days' falls, as carbon permits and fuel prices also rallied. NG/GB

The price of over-the-counter German baseload power delivery in 2022 TRDEBYZ2 surged 5.9% to 64.10 euros ($78.29) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 1500 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ2 added 2.6% to 63 euros.

December 2021 CFI2Zc1 expiry European CO2 allowances rose sharply by 5.5% to trade at 52.40 euros a tonne.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 rose 0.8% to $77.65 a tonne.

50 euros/t may well be the new norm for ETS carbon prices, Refinitiv analyst Ingvild Sorhus said at a Montel German energy market seminar on Thursday, citing European climate ambitions.

There could be policy concerns around the competitiveness of power prices for European industry as carbon rises, she added, which could lead to a discussion about price ceilings for permits just as the Greens want price floors.

Prompt power prices plummeted as German wind power is forecast to nearly quadruple.

The price of over-the-counter baseload for day-ahead delivery in Germany TRDEBD1 fell 43.2% to 71.75 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 fell 46.6% to 39 euros.

Wind power supply is expected to surge in Germany by 19.5 gigawatts (GW) to 25.6 GW and French wind power is seen jumping 5.3 GW to 9.9 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Solar power production in Germany was forecast to shed 1.3 GW in Germany to 7.6 GW, the data showed.

French nuclear power availability fell 2.1 percentage points to 67.6% of capacity as a reactor went offline for maintenance. POWER/FR

German power usage was forecast to dip 700 megawatts (MW) to 56.8 GW on Friday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French consumption was expected to fall 1.6 GW to 48.1 GW day-on-day, the data showed.

($1 = 0.8188 euro)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; additional reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

