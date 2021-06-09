EUROPE POWER-Forward curve prices rise with carbon permits, oil

PARIS, June 9 (Reuters) - European power curve prices jumped on Wednesday, tracking gains in carbon permits and oil.

The price of over-the-counter German baseload power delivery in 2022 TRDEBYZ2 was up 1.9% at 66.15 euros a megawatt hour (MWh) at 0922 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ2 added 1.5% to 67 euros.

December 2021 CFI2Zc1 expiry European CO2 allowances rose by 3.2% to trade at 53.83 euros a tonne.

Oil prices rallied on Wednesday to multi-year highs on signs of strong fuel demand in western economies. O/R

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 dipped 0.1% to $80.90 a tonne.

Prompt power prices ticked up as renewable generation in both countries is seen lower day on day.

The price of over-the-counter baseload for day-ahead delivery in Germany TRDEBD1 was up 0.3% at 78.50 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 edged up 0.2% to 77.15 euros.

German wind power supply is expected to tick up 90 megawatts (MW) to 1.5 gigawatts (GW), Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Power supply from solar panels in Germany is seen down 350 MW at 9.9 GW.

A solar eclipse occurring during peak hours is expected to curb solar PV generation in the entire region, with an average solar obscuration in Germany of 11.4%, Refinitiv analysts said.

French wind power is seen shedding 560 MW to 880 MW, the data showed.

French nuclear power availability stayed flat at 68.9% of available capacity. POWER/FR

German power usage was forecast to shed 750 MW to 57.9 GW on Thursday, while French consumption is seen edging up 210 MW to 45.3 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Jan Harvey)

