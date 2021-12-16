EUROPE POWER-Forward curve prices jump on reactor outages

PARIS, Dec 16 (Reuters) - European forward curve power prices surged to new contract highs on Monday, as several French reactors were put into a prolonged shutdown Wednesday evening and related carbon emissions and fuel prices climbed. O/RNG/GB

The benchmark German baseload power for next year delivery TRDEBYZ2 gained 7.3% to 221 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 1156 GMT, after reaching a contract high of 230 euros earlier.

The equivalent French power contract TRFRBYZ2 reached a contract high of 265 euros/MWh, up 16.6%.

Prices in the power, gas, carbon and coal complex typically move together, although each market can also respond differently to local capacity availability, macroeconomic and geopolitical factors.

The four French reactors taken offline at the Chooz and Civaux plants after a fault was found in the Civaux reactor account for 1.5 gigawatts (GW) each, removing 6 GW total or 13% of current available capacity.

The French nuclear regulator said the decision to stop production at the reactors was "appropriate", while technical safety organization IRSN said further controls were likely necessary on other reactors.

"We have been told that if we have a period of 10 consecutive days below 5 degrees, we will not be able to maintain the network," a source close to the matter said, adding that the forecast was for warmer weather.

An analyst at consultancy Rystad Energy said lower nuclear output would increase demand from other power sources, namely coal and gas.

"Most likely it will only result in lower exports or more imports of power to France, rather than threatening the security of supply," he said.

Current French nuclear power availability is down 2.4 percentage point to 72.3% of the total capacity. POWER/FR

EDF EDF.PA shares plunged after the faults were found at the nuclear reactor.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2 rose 0.5% to 81.63 euros.

The German January, February and March front month contracts TRDEBMF2TRDEBMG2TRDEBMH2 reached contract highs, along with first and second quarter 2022 contracts. TRDEBQH2TRDEBQM2

Prompt prices were mixed as wind supply is expected to fall in Germany and rise in France on Friday.

German Friday baseload TRDEBD1 traded up 0.9% at 358 euros, while the equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 shed 1.1% to 361 euros.

Wind supply in Germany on Friday is expected to fall by 2 GW to 7.3 GW while that in France is seen up 3.2 GW to 6.5 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

German power consumption is forecast to shed 1.2 GW to 62.8 GW, while demand in France is seen down 1.1 GW to 68 GW on the day ahead.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, additional reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Pratima Desai and Shailesh Kuber)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com, +33 7 69 52 66 73))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.