EUROPE POWER-Forward curve jumps with carbon, oil

PARIS, May 14 (Reuters) - Power forward prices surged in Friday trading on the European wholesale market as carbon emissions permits and fuels jumped. O/R

Along the curve, German Cal '22 baseload TRDEBYZ2 rose 2.6% to 68.40 euros ($82.85) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0932 GMT, after earlier reaching a contract high of 68.50.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ2 surged 3.7% to a contract peak of 68.60 euros.

Annual contracts in both countries rallied with carbon this week and are at their highest levels since 2008 and a record peak respectively.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances jumped 2.3% to 55.75 euros a tonne, after earlier reaching a contract high of 55.88.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 fell 0.8% to $78.50 a tonne.

Prompt power prices for Monday delivery diverged on Friday as demand is expected to return following the Thursday Ascension Day holiday and Friday bridge day.

German Monday baseload TRDEBD3 traded at 68.25 euros/MWh, up 0.7% from Friday delivery.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD3 shed 1.5% to 66.25 euros/MWh.

Wind power supply is expected to rise by 7.1 gigawatts (GW) from the Friday level to stand at 12.7 GW in Germany on Monday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. French wind supply is forecast to almost double to 8.1 GW.

French nuclear power availability on Friday added 1.5 percentage points to 68.3% of capacity. POWER/FR

German power usage was forecast to add 4.3 GW from the Friday level to 56.3 GW on Monday while French consumption was expected to gain 2.1 GW to 48 GW.

Broker Marex Spectron said temperatures are expected to remain below seasonal norms next week, and that falling solar power supply will be offset by an increase in wind power generation.

($1 = 0.8256 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Additional reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com, +33 7 69 52 66 73))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.