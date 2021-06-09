EUROPE POWER-Forward contracts up with carbon permits, fuels

Updates prices, adds comment from German TSO

PARIS, June 9 (Reuters) - European power curve prices rose in Wednesday afternoon trading, tracking gains in carbon permits and fuels.

The price of over-the-counter German baseload power delivery in 2022 TRDEBYZ2 was up 1.8% at 66.10 euros ($80.73) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 1401 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ2 added 1.6% to 67.05 euros.

December 2021 CFI2Zc1 expiry European CO2 allowances jumped 3.2% to trade at 53.82 euros a tonne.

Oil prices rallied on Wednesday to multi-year highs on signs of strong fuel demand in western economies, while British wholesale gas prices extended the previous day's rally.O/RNG/GB

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 added 1.5% to $82.25 a tonne.

The price of over-the-counter baseload for day-ahead delivery in Germany TRDEBD1 was flat at 78.25 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 edged up 0.2% to 77.15 euros.

German wind power supply is expected to tick up 90 megawatts (MW) to 1.5 gigawatts (GW), Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Power supply from solar panels in Germany is seen down 350 MW at 9.9 GW.

German TSO 50Hertz said latest weather forecasts for Thursday allowed a timely forecast for the possible reduction of solar power output of less than 4 GW from a solar eclipse on that day.

This is less than 10% of Germany's total installed solar generation capacity. The event will happen for just over two hours around midday.

French wind power is seen shedding 560 MW to 880 MW, the data showed.

French nuclear power availability stayed flat at 68.9% of available capacity. POWER/FR

German power usage was forecast to shed 750 MW to 57.9 GW on Thursday, while French consumption is seen edging up 210 MW to 45.3 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

($1 = 0.8187 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by Alexander Smith)

