EUROPE POWER-Forward contracts surge with carbon

Updates prices and includes year-ahead contract highs

PARIS, May 12 (Reuters) - European power curve prices jumped on Wednesday afternoon as carbon permits and fuel prices rose, with German year-ahead delivery reaching its highest since 2008 and French year-ahead hitting a more than nine-year high. O/R

German baseload power delivery in 2022 TRDEBYZ2 was at 68.15 euros ($82.29) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 1529 GMT, up 3% after reaching a contract high of 68.20 euros earlier.

The rolling year-ahead contract for Germany on the EEX was last at this level on Nov 10, 2008. F1BYc1

The rolling year-ahead French contract was at 68.35 euros F7BYc1, up 2.35% day-on-day, its highest ever, having started trading at the end of November 2011.

December 2021 CFI2Zc1 expiry European CO2 allowances added 4.1% to trade at 55.21 euros a tonne, after hitting a contract high of 55.47 euros.

Prompt power prices dropped on a lower demand forecast for the Thursday Ascension Day holiday.

The price of over-the-counter baseload for day-ahead delivery in Germany TRDEBD1 dropped 19.4% to 56.25 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 shed 20.2% to 55.25 euros.

German power usage was forecast to tumble 12.9 gigawatts (GW) to 46 GW during the holiday, and then rise to 52.3 GW on Friday.

French consumption is expected to drop 3.5 GW to 44.3 GW Thursday, then lift to 45.8 GW on Friday.

French nuclear power availability added 2.1 percentage points to 66.8% of capacity as a reactor returned online from maintenance. POWER/FR

Wind power supply is expected to fall in Germany by 1.9 GW to 6.9 GW and French is seen rising 2.1 GW to 5.6 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Solar power production in Germany was forecast to add 1.3 GW in Germany to 5.5 GW, the data showed.

($1 = 0.8282 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, additional reporting by Vera Eckert Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

