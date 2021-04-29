EUROPE POWER-Forward contracts rise with carbon, fuel

PARIS, April 29 (Reuters) - European power curve prices climbed on Thursday afternoon as carbon permits and fuel prices rose, with German year-ahead delivery reaching its highest in a decade and French year-ahead hitting a two-year high.

German baseload power delivery in 2022 TRDEBYZ2 was at 59.50 euros ($72.08) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 1523 GMT, up 0.9% after reaching a contract high of 59.65 euros earlier.

The continuous year-ahead position on the EEX power bourse was last at this level on June 16, 2011. F1BYc1

The French 2022 baseload contract TRFRBYZ2 was at a contract high of 59.60 euros, up 0.9%.

The continuous year-ahead position on the EEX power bourse was last at this level on Dec. 27, 2018. F7BYc1

December 2021 CFI2Zc1 expiry European CO2 allowances added 0.4% to trade at 47.98 euros a tonne.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 was flat at $75.5 a tonne and oil rose strongly.O/R

Prompt power prices were up on a low German wind power forecast.

Baseload for Wednesday delivery in Germany TRDEBD1 gained 11.9% to 68.25 euros/MWh.

French day-ahead TRFRBD1 was up 5.7% at 72.15 euros/MWh.

Electricity generation from German wind turbines is expected to tumble 12.3 gigawatts (GW) day on day to 5.1 GW, while French wind power supply is expected to drop by 1.6 GW to 1.3 GW, Refinitiv data showed.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 67.6% of installed capacity.POWER/FR

On the demand side, French electricity demand is forecast to shed 360 megawatts (MW) to 49.4 GW while consumption in Germany is expected to dip by 360 MW to 57.7 GW, the data showed.

Refinitiv analysis showed that average temperatures in the region are expected to remain below seasonal norms at the beginning of next week, and then rise near the end of the week.

($1 = 0.8254 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Additional reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Pravin Char)

