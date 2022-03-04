EUROPE POWER-Forward contracts rise as supply concerns drive fuel prices higher

PARIS, March 4 (Reuters) - European power forward contracts rose on Friday as fuel prices increased on supply concerns due to sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine. NG/EUO/R

"The power sector is the most flexible source of gas demand in Europe," analysts at Rystad Energy said, adding if gas exports from Russia fall, lower gas power generation could help balance the market to some extent.

If electricity demand in 2022 remains at last year's levels and meteorological conditions are adequate, gas power could be required to supply around 543 TWh, down 152 TWh from 2021, the analysts said.

Utilisation rates for the remaining coal-fired power plants could rise substantially by 63 terawatt hours (TWh) in 2022, they said, while bioenergy could add 77 TWh.

However, Europe is also highly dependent on Russian coal, so utilities might also need to look for new sources of supply, they added.

Wind generation could add up to 22 TWh of new supply if wind speeds normalize after a below average year, but hydropower is expected to fall another 5 TWh as water levels in Norway and the Alps remain below average, Rystad energy said.

Front month and front quarter contracts rose across the board in Germany again on Friday, while the April, May and second quarter French contracts were also up. 0#TRDEB:0#TRFRB:

German baseload power for 2023 delivery TRDEBYZ3 was up 8.6% at 170 euros a megawatt hour (MWh) as of 1130 GMT.

The equivalent French baseload power for 2023 delivery TRFRBYZ3 gained 7.1% to 203 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2, rose 1.7% to 68.50 euros a tonne.

Lifting Iran sanctions could supply a tight market with 1.5-2 million barrels of crude oil per day, Commerzbank analysts said, adding that production surveys showed that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries produced significantly less crude oil than agreed last month.

There is no sign as yet that Russia is reducing its deliveries of natural gas to Europe, the analysts said.

On the spot market, the French Monday baseload TRFRBD3 rose to 395 euros/MWh, up 5.3% from Friday delivery while the German Monday baseload TRDEBD3 was untraded.

"The fundamental situation is slightly bearish compared to Friday and thermal availability is improved," Refinitiv analysts said.

German wind supply is expected to drop 2.9 gigawatts to 4.8 GW on Monday while that in France is seen up 2.8 GW at 5.3 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Consumption in Germany is forecast to fall 2.9 GW to 61.1 GW day on day, while that in France is expected to add 4.9 GW to 66.7 GW.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

