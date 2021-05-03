EUROPE POWER-Forward contracts reach multi-year highs as carbon rises

Updates prices and includes French year-ahead contract high

PARIS, May 3 (Reuters) - European power curve prices climbed on Monday afternoon as carbon permits and fuel prices rose, with German year-ahead delivery reaching its highest since 2008 and French year-ahead hitting a two-year high. O/R

German baseload power delivery in 2022 TRDEBYZ2 was at 60.85 euros a megawatt hour (MWh) at 1334 GMT, up 0.8% after reaching a contract high of 61.35 euros earlier.

The continuous year-ahead position on the EEX power bourse was last at this level on Nov. 27, 2008. F1BYc1

The French 2022 baseload contract TRFRBYZ2 was up 1.6% to 61.45 euros, after reaching a contract high of 61.60 euros earlier.

The continuous year-ahead position on the EEX power bourse was last at this level on Dec. 21, 2018. F7BYc1

December 2021 CFI2Zc1 expiry European CO2 allowances added 1.2% to trade at 49.42 euros a tonne, after hitting a contract high of 49.90 euros.

Prompt power prices plummeted on a high German wind power forecast.

German over-the-counter baseload power for Tuesday TRDEBD1 tumbled to 26 euros/MWh, down 58.9% from Monday delivery.

The same French contract TRFRBD1 was down 33.8% at 45 euros/MWh.

Electricity generation from German wind turbines is expected to surge by 26.4 gigawatts (GW) day on day to 40.6 GW, Refinitiv data showed.

French wind power supply is expected to rise by 5.8 GW to 9.9 GW, the data showed.

French nuclear availability dropped 5.6 percentage points to 62% of installed capacity as three reactors went offline for planned maintenance over the weekend. POWER/FR

French electricity consumption was forecast to fall by 760 megawatts (MW) to 51.1 GW on Tuesday while demand in Germany was forecast to add 1.4 GW to 58.8 GW, Refinitiv data showed.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by Jane Merriman)

