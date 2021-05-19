EUROPE POWER-Forward contracts plummet with carbon, oil

Updates prices and includes analyst comment

PARIS, May 19 (Reuters) - European power curve prices dropped on Wednesday afternoon as carbon permits fell on pressure from Britain's new emissions market and fuel prices dropped. O/R

The price of over-the-counter German baseload power delivery in 2022 TRDEBYZ2 was fell sharply by 6.5% to 60.70 euros ($74.27) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 1401 GMT, the lowest since May 5.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ2 fell by 6.7% to 61.70 euros, also the lowest since May 5.

December 2021 CFI2Zc1 expiry European CO2 allowances plummeted 8.2% to trade at 48.70 euros a tonne, the lowest since May 4.

EU carbon allowances are seen staying around 50 euros a tonne, if not slightly higher, for the short-term, an analyst at ICIS said.

Britain's Emissions Trading System (ETS) kicked off on Wednesday as the UK strives to eliminate net emissions by 2050, with carbon prices reaching over 50 pounds per tonne and putting EU prices under pressure.

Prompt power prices dropped on a rising German wind forecast.

The price of over-the-counter baseload for day-ahead delivery in Germany TRDEBD1 fell 6.5% to 71.75 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 slipped 3.6% to 73 euros.

Wind power supply is expected to rise in Germany by 2.6 gigawatts (GW) to 6.2 GW and French wind power is seen falling 1.3 GW to 4.6 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Solar power production in Germany was forecast to dip 250 megawatts (MW) in Germany to 8.9 GW, the data showed.

French nuclear power availability rose 2.4 percentage points to 69.7% of capacity as a reactor returned online after maintenance. POWER/FR

German power usage was forecast to dip 350 MW to 57.5 GW on Thursday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French consumption was expected to edge up 210 MW to 49.7 GW day-on-day, the data showed.

($1 = 0.8173 euros)

