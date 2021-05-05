EUROPE POWER-Falling wind power lifts spot prices

PARIS, May 5 (Reuters) - European spot electricity prices for Thursday delivery jumped on Wednesday as wind power supply is seen falling in Germany to less than half of the level forecast for Thursday.

The price of over-the-counter baseload for day-ahead delivery in Germany TRDEBD1 surged 97% by 0814 GMT to 66.50 euros ($79.73) a megawatt hour (MWh).

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 gained 29% to 73.50 euros.

Wind power supply is expected to tumble in Germany by 20.3 gigawatts (GW) to 18.6 GW and French is seen falling 3 GW to 4 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Solar power production in Germany was forecast to shed 1.3 GW in Germany to 6.7 GW, the data showed.

French nuclear power availability remained unchanged at 66.2% of capacity. POWER/FR

On the demand side, German power usage was forecast to add 640 megawatts (MW) to 59.9 GW on Thursday, with French consumption edging up 330 MW to 52.2 GW.

Along the curve, German Cal '22 baseload TRDEBYZ2 rose 0.9% to 60.60 euros/MWh, tracking stronger carbon permits.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ2 was untraded after closing at 60.55 euros Tuesday.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances gained 0.9% to 49.05 euros a tonne.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 was untraded after closing at $76.40 a tonne Tuesday.

German hard coal power plant operator Steag has asked transmission grid operator whether its Bergkamen (717 MW) and Voelklingen (211 MW) plants are relevant for grid security, in which case they would have to be kept open with compensations.

Independent of that decision, Steag might apply for their closure in separate auctions, it said, citing uneconomic conditions which are related to carbon price strength.

($1 = 0.8340 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Additional reporting by Vera Eckert Editing by Kim Coghill)

