EUROPE POWER-Falling wind power lifts spot prices

PARIS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - European spot power contracts gained on Wednesday as wind supply is expected to fall throughout the region.

"A sizeable drop in wind supply is the main driver for tomorrow's bullish signal," Refinitiv analysts said, adding that an expected increase in French residual load was a further boost for prices.

German baseload power TRDEBD1 for delivery on Thursday gained 6.9% to 139 euros ($139.86) a megawatt-hour (MWh) at 0931 GMT.

The equivalent French price TRFRBD1 rose 3.9% to 161 euros/MWh.

Daily wind power output in Germany was forecast to fall 4 gigawatts (GW) day-on-day to 20.2 GW on Thursday, while France's wind supply was expected to drop by 3.6 GW to 4.2 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 51% of available capacity. POWER/FR

Power consumption in Germany is expected to dip by 490 megawatts (MW) to 59.9 GW on Thursday, while demand in France is set to edge 570 MW lower to 47.9 GW, the data showed.

Axpo's monthly market note said developments during the winter season could deplete currently full European gas stocks and threaten future energy supply.

The risk remains for next year because of limited Russian gas and coal flows and decreasing Dutch gas production.

At the same time, possibly simultaneous cold spells in Asia and in Europe could increase competition for liquefied natural gas to supplement supplies.

More widespread COVID outbreaks in China could also limit its coal mining and bring it back to theglobal market

German baseload for 2023 delivery TRDEBYZ3 fell 1.8% to 325 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ3 was untraded with a bid price of 433 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 rose 0.7% to 76.57 euros a tonne.

Consultancy Energy Aspects said it expected December 2022 carbon permits to trade in a 65-to-80 euro range, at least until mid December when auctions stop for the year and prices could drift upward.

($1 = 0.9938 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, additional reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Barbara Lewis)

