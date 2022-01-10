EUROPE POWER-Falling temperatures lift spot prices

PARIS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - European spot prices edged up on Monday as demand is seen rising throughout the region on a forecast of lower temperatures.

The German Tuesday baseload TRDEBD1 stood at 259 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) at 1005 GMT, 1.6% above the price paid last Friday for Monday delivery.

The equivalent contract in France TRDEBD1 cost 259 euros, up 1.2%.

Daily power demand in France is set to rise by 5.5 gigawatts (GW) to 75.1 GW on Tuesday as the average temperature in the country is expected to fall by 3.3 degrees Celsius to 2.8C, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Consumption in Germany is expected to rise by 2.1 GW to 64.9 GW as temperatures are forecast to fall 0.8C to 0.4C.

German wind power is expected to rise 2.7 GW day on day to 6.9 GW Tuesday, the data showed.

Refinitiv analysis showed the average daily level is expected to rise jump to around 22 GW on Thursday and Friday.

Nuclear availability in France was flat at 81.1% of installed capacity. POWER/FR

French nuclear output in December fell to 31.5 terawatt hours (TWh), down 8.5% from the same month in 2020, power group EDF EDF.PA said.

Preussen Elektra's EONGn.DE Isar 2, one of Germany's three remaining operational nuclear reactors, closed on Saturday due to a leak in a non-radioactive part of the plant, the operator said.

The EEX bourse's transparency data showed the plant is due to reopen in the early hours of Tuesday.

Along the curve, the German front-year contract TRDEBYZ3 fell 3.2% to 123 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2 shed 2.2% at 83.50 euros per tonne.

The Epex Spot bourse said in a monthly report that day-ahead and intraday positions posted a joint volume record in December at 56.5 terawatt hours (TWh) that was up by 2.4% from a year earlier.

The EEX exchange reported European futures volumes of 464.6 TWh in the month, up 16% year on year.

The Yamal-Europe pipeline was flowing east from Germany to Poland on Monday, marking a full three weeks of reverse flows.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, additional reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely)

