EUROPE POWER-Falling German wind power forecast lifts spot price

PARIS, March 30 (Reuters) - The German spot power contract rose on Thursday as wind power supply was forecast to fall.

German baseload power TRDEBD1 for delivery on Friday was up 23.3% to 92.50 euros a megawatt-hour (MWh) at 0822 GMT, while the French price TRFRBD1 ticked down 0.6% to 79.50 euros/MWh.

Refinitiv analysts forecast day-on-day drops in wind power in Germany and increases in France, while solar power output is predicted to fall across the region.

Looking longer-term, a Moody's Investors Service report said higher energy prices and supply fears will persist in Europe for years, but the green energy transition had not been derailed and the increase in market shares of wind and solar power in 2022 was greater than a short-lived surge in coal generation.

The European Union reached a provisional deal on Thursday on higher renewable energy targets, part of its plans to fight climate change and end dependence on Russian fossil fuels.

Gas consumption in Germany was down 34% last week compared to corresponding figures from 2018-2021 as mild spring weather helped with savings, the country's network regulator said.

Meanwhile, daily wind power output in Germany was forecast to fall 8 gigawatts (GW) to 21.3 GW on Friday, and French wind output was seen up 4.2 GW at 15.1 GW, Eikon data showed.

Solar power supply in Germany is expected to shed 1 GW to 5.4 GW on Friday, the data showed.

French nuclear availability rose two percentage points to 63% of total capacity. POWER/FR

On the demand side, German consumption is set to slide 890 megawatts (MW) on Friday to 56.7 GW, while demand in France is seen shedding 340 MW to 48.1 GW, the Eikon data showed.

Along the forwards curve, German baseload for 2024 delivery TRDEBYZ4 dipped 0.4% to 139 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ4 was untraded after closing at 211.35 euros/MWh Wednesday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 rose 0.4% to 90.67 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, additional reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Alexander Smith)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com, +33 7 69 52 66 73))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.