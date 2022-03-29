EUROPE POWER-Falling German renewable supply lifts spot prices

PARIS, March 29 (Reuters) - Spot power prices rose on Tuesday as wind and solar generation was set to drop in Germany while demand was set to rise across the region.

Germany is expected to be a net importer for most hours on Wednesday, Refinitiv analysts said.

German baseload TRDEBD1 for day-ahead delivery was up 10% to 273.50 euros ($301.01) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0915 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 was up 10.7% to 289 euros.

Power from German wind turbines is forecast to fall by 1.3 gigawatts (GW) day on day to 5.1 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Wind supply in France is expected to rise by 520 megawatts (MW) to 2.6 GW on Wednesday, the data showed.

Nuclear availability in France was unchanged at a much reduced level of 52.9% of available capacity. POWER/FR

The Dampierre 1 unplanned outage was extended to March 31 from a previous restart date of March 29.

Power demand in Germany is seen rising by 550 MW on Wednesday to 59.1 GW, while consumption in France is projected to rise by 810 MW to 51.4 GW, the data showed.

Along the curve, the German and French front-month and front-quarter 2022 baseload power contracts rose in early trading in tandem with related fuels and carbon permits. 0#TRDEB:0#TRFRB:NG/EUO/R

"It is extremely unlikely that (Russian gas) supply would be cut completely, or even reduced due to this rouble/euro issue," Fabian Ronnigen at Rystad Energy said.

There could be other reasons later on for Russia to cut or reduce exports to Europe, but it is not very likely it will happen anytime soon, he added.

If Russia stops supplying gas it would result in extremely high European gas prices, which would then spill over to power markets, Ronningen said, adding that it is difficult to estimate the upper limit of pricing in such a scenario.

Russia said on Monday it will not supply gas to Europe for free as it works out methods for accepting payments for its gas exports in roubles but G7 nations have refused the demand.

Russian gas exports via Ukraine to Europe by state-owned Gazprom GAZP.MM remained high and stable on Tuesday, the company said.

The German front-year contract TRDEBYZ3 was up 5.8% to 177 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ3 was up 3.6% to 200 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2 were 0.2% higher at 80.93 euros a tonne.

($1 = 0.9086 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Jason Neely)

