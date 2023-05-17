EUROPE POWER-Falling demand weighs on spot prices

FRANKFURT, May 17 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices fell on Wednesday as consumption was curbed by a slowdown ahead of the Ascension Day holiday on Thursday, while warmer weather eliminated much heating demand.

Many businesses remain closed on the bridging Friday as well, making for lower than usual workday usage and overriding the bullish impact from a predicted drop in German wind power output.

The forecast for usage is lower still for next week when temperatures in the region will gain 4-7 degrees Celsius compared with current levels.

German Thursday delivery baseload was at 78.5 euros ($86.41) per megawatt hour (MWh) TRDEBD1 at 0830 GMT, down 2.2%, while the equivalent French day-ahead contract TRFRBD1, at 68.3 euros, off 15%.

Friday delivery in Germany saw an ask-bid range of 88-88.8 euros TRDEBD2 and in France saw a bid of 68 euros.TRFRBD2

German power demand on Thursday will likely come in at 46.1 gigawatts (GW) and at 52 GW on Friday, down from 56.8 GW on Wednesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French demand is anticipated to stand at 40 GW on Thursday and at 41.6 GW on Friday, compared with 46.7 GW on Wednesday.

Supply-wise, German wind power production is forecast to decline by 11.7 GW day-on-day to stand at 4.5 GW on Thursday, and to amount to 7.3 GW on Friday.

French wind power should go down by 1.8 GW to 4.5 GW on Thursday, and reach 4.2 GW on Friday.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 65% of available capacity. POWER/FR

German year-ahead baseload TRDEBYZ4 eased by 0.2% to 137.5 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French 2024 contract TRFRBYZ4 was untraded and bid at 187 euros, following a settlement at 190 euros.

German procurement portal Ispex in a monthly market note said spot energy prices were under pressure from rising temperatures and falling seasonal gas demand which also spilled over into gas and power futures.

However, gas supply in the coming winter remained uncertain.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, Editing by Louise Heavens)

