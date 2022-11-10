EUROPE POWER-Fall in French demand lowers day-ahead price

PARIS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - European spot power prices fell on Thursday as demand was expected to be lower throughout the region and especially in France.

A drop in French residual load offset the bullish signal from a continued drop in wind supply, Refinitiv analysts said.

German baseload power TRDEBD1 for delivery on Friday dropped 10.6% to 127 euros a megawatt-hour (MWh) at 0957 GMT.

The equivalent French price TRFRBD1 fell 18.1% to 136 euros/MWh.

French demand was seen dropping 3.8 gigawatts (GW) to 44.2 GW on Friday, while consumption in Germany was expected to fall 120 megawatts (MW) day-on-day to 59.8 GW, the data showed.

Daily wind power output in Germany was forecast to fall by 1.8 GW to 18.4 GW on Friday, while in France it was expected to dip 770 MW to 3.4 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Refinitiv analysis showed that daily average wind supply is expected at around 16 GW Monday and dip slightly on Tuesday before rebounding to nearly 20 GW the rest of the week.

Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa said it missed its full-year target as revenue declined, mostly because of delays in project execution and supply chain disruptions hampering production of wind turbine generators.

Several other companies throughout Europe reported high or record profits due to surging electricity prices in 2022.

French nuclear availability rose two percentage points to 53% of available capacity as the Chinon 3 reactor returned online. POWER/FR

Along the curve, the German year-ahead baseload power contract TRDEBYZ3 fell 2.3% to 321 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French position TRFRBYZ3 was untraded after closing Wednesday at 436 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 shed 2.4% to 71 euros a tonne.

The major gas storage site at Bergermeer, one of Europe's largest open commercial facilities, has been filled to 100% of capacity, the Dutch government said.

