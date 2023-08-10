EUROPE POWER-European spot power prices mixed as demand declines

PARIS, Aug 10 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices were mixed on Thursday, with a forecast drop in wind supply in Germany and an expected fall in power demand across the region on Friday.

In Germany, an expected fall in both consumption and wind power, and a rise in solar, resulted in no change in the day-on-day average residual load forecast for Friday, Refinitiv analysts said.

German day-ahead baseload power TRDEBD1 shed 0.7% at 100.75 euros ($111.00) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0938 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 added 3.2% to 96.25 euros.

German wind power production was forecast to dip 1.3 gigawatts (GW) on Friday to 3.8 GW, while that in France was seen edging down 440 megawatts (MW) to 1.6 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

A growing "greenlash" against Europe's environmental agenda has not so far derailed its decarbonisation plans, but looming elections could put future climate and nature measures at risk.

German utility RWE RWEG.DE said national plans for new hydrogen-ready gas power plants hinge on clarity about conditions the government sets on tendering and infrastructure frameworks.

French nuclear availability fell one percentage points on Thursday to 54% of total capacity. POWER/FR

The equivalent French 2024 contract TRFRBYZ4 had a bid price of 157.30 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 shed 0.7% to 83.37 euros a tonne.

($1 = 0.9077 euros)

($1 = 0.9075 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.