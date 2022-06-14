EUROPE POWER-Easing wind supply lifts spot prices

PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - European spot power prices rose on Tuesday as wind supply is expected to lower in France and Germany.

German baseload power TRDEBD1 for delivery on Wednesday gained 5.9% to 207 euros ($216.44) a megawatt-hour (MWh), as of 0906 GMT.

The equivalent French price TRFRBD1 price added 3.5% to 224.50 euros.

Daily wind power output in Germany was forecast to slide 3.6 gigawatts (GW) day-on-day to 2.4 GW on Wednesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Refinitiv analysis showed average levels of wind power in the country were expected to climb back to around 5 GW on Thursday and then drop to around 4 GW Friday.

Power supply from wind turbines in France was seen shedding 440 megawatts (MW) to 2 GW, the data showed.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 50% of available capacity.POWER/FR

Nuclear operator <EDF EDF.PA> extended the expected production restrictions at the 2.6 GW Saint Alban plant on to the end of the week due to low flow rates.

Consumption in Germany was seen down 760 MW to 55.7 GW on Wednesday, while demand in France was expected to tick up 450 MW higher at 47 GW.

Along the curve, German year-ahead baseload power TRDEBYZ3 rose 1.4% to 222.50 euros/MWh.

French 2023 baseload power TRFRBYZ3 was untraded after closing at 299.38 euros on Monday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2 rose 1.1% to 82.44 euros a tonne.

Eastbound gas flows rose via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany, while Gazprom gas exports to Europe via Ukraine were unchanged.

Two European Parliament committees vote on Tuesday on an attempt to stop the EU labelling gas and nuclear energy as climate-friendly investments, and the outcome may indicate whether the full parliament will support or reject the rules next month.

($1 = 0.9564 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin)

