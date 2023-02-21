EUROPE POWER-Dearth of wind lifts German day-ahead, French dips

FRANKFURT, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Falling wind power output in main producer Germany lifted day-ahead wholesale prices in that country on Tuesday while those in France edged down, although retaining a slight premium over the neighbouring market.

Refinitiv Eikon analysts cited warmer temperatures and lower consumption for the French price decline, also noting "a substantial day-on-day decrease in export from Germany to the core region."

German day-ahead baseload power TRDEBD1 traded at 147.5 euros ($157.40) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0850 GMT, up 22.4% from the previous close.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 was at 148 euros, down 0.7%.

German wind power was projected to plummet to 6.1 gigawatts (GW) on Wednesday from 20 GW expected for Tuesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 71% of available capacity. POWER/FR

Demand, on the other hand, was forecast to rise by 300 MW in Germany to 60.1 GW day-on-day, and that in France should increase by 1.7 GW to 55.7 GW on Wednesday.

Along the forwards curve, the German year-ahead position TRDEBYZ4 lost 3.5% at 151.8 euros/MWh, tracking weaker oil, coal and carbon.

French 2024 delivery TRFRBYZ4 was untraded after closing at 177 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 which had closed at a record above 100 euros on Monday, were 1.1% down at 97.24 euros a tonne.

Germany will do most of the work this year to prepare its power market for greater reliance on renewable supplies by the end of the decade, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Monday.

Habeck aims to overhaul the 550 terawatt hours a year (TWh) market to make it fit for demand increases and production shifts to more intermittent sources as the country moves away from fossil fuels.

French energy company EngieENGIE.PA reported a sharp increase in profits for 2022, citing higher natural gas and power prices.

($1 = 0.9371 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.