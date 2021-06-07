EUROPE POWER-Day-ahead up on higher demand, less wind, nuclear output

FRANKFURT, June 7 (Reuters) - European spot electricity prices on Monday rose on higher consumption forecasts and lower anticipated output of German and French wind turbines and nuclear reactors.

German Tuesday baseload TRDEBD1 traded at 77.6 euros ($94.35) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 1000 GMT, up 4.2% from Monday delivery.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 added 4.7% to 76.7 euros/MWh.

German power usage was forecast to rise by 1.6 gigawatts (GW) to 57.8 GW on Tuesday while French consumption was expected to edge up 800 MW to 45.1 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French nuclear power availability on Friday dropped by 1.5 percentage points to 67.5% of capacity. POWER/FR

Germany's Gundremmingen C reactor went into a full outage on Saturday and will remain closed until June 28. POWER/DE

Wind power supply is expected to dip to 4.3 GW day-on-day from 6.1 GW in Germany and to 1.3 GW in France from 1.6 GW in the same period.

Forward curve prices nudged higher, tracking gains in carbon permit prices.

"Weather in Asia and Europe as well as coal and gas supply availability will play an important role in price development during the coming weeks," said Swiss utility Axpo in a monthly market report, pointing to robust coal demand against the background of some supply disruptions.

German Cal '22 baseload TRDEBYZ2 was up 1% at 63.1 euros.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ2 was untraded after settling at 63.05 euros on Friday.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances gained 1.1% at 50.54 euros a tonne.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 dropped 0.3% to $80.5 a tonne.

The German government is backing an extension of EU carbon pricing and an end to free carbon permits for airlines as the bloc prepares new climate measures.

The ICE exchange resumed carbon trading after a brief disruption in the morning.

($1 = 0.8225 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert Editing by David Evans)

