EUROPE POWER-Day-ahead prices soar on post-holiday demand, low wind

FRANKFURT, Nov 1 (Reuters) - European spot power prices on Monday soared as markets prepared for a return of demand in regions observing a one-day holiday while German wind and French nuclear supplies fell.

German Tuesday baseload TRDEBD1 at 1025 GMT stood at 203.5 euros ($235.35) a megawatt hour (MWh), 150% up from Monday delivery.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 was 139% up at 200.5 euros.

German wind power supply is expected to plummet to 6.2 gigawatts (GW) day-on-day, from 21.3 GW on Monday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French nuclear power availability was 2 percentage points down from Friday levels on Monday at 70.7% of installed capacity. POWER/FR

Power demand in Germany is forecast at 60.8 GW on Tuesday, up from 52.9 GW, as the All Saints holiday on Monday, observed by all of France and large parts of Germany, shuts down large industrial regions.

Power usage in France was seen at 52.9 GW on Tuesday, up from 47.7 GW and at 60.8 GW in Germany, up from 52.9 GW.

Average temperatures are predicted to drop by between 0.8 and 2.4 degrees Celsius in Germany and France and again next week, which further drove prices for those contracts. TRDEBWKD1TRFRBWKD1

Along the forward curve, German baseload for next year TRDEBYZ2 increased by 3.5% to 111.8 euros/MWh, tracking higher oil, carbon and gas.O/RNG/GB

The same French contract for 2022 TRFRBYZ2 added 5.4% to trade at 122 euros/MWh.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances gained 2.4% to 60.14 euros a tonne.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 was untraded after closing at $98 a tonne previously.

($1 = 0.8647 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Barbara Lewis)

