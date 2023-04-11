EUROPE POWER-Day-ahead prices sharply up on more demand, lower wind

FRANKFURT, April 11 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices rose strongly on Tuesday on forecasts of lower German wind power output and increasing consumption owing to falling temperatures and the return of some industry activity after the Easter break.

Refinitiv analysts also noted weaker solar and thermal production as bullish factors.

French Tuesday baseload TRFRBD1, trading at 103 euros ($112.43) per megawatt-hour (MWh) at 0930 GMT, was 33.8% above the settlement price of Tuesday delivery last Friday.

German baseload for Wednesday TRDEBD1 was 50% up at 105 euros.

Daily wind power output in Germany was forecast to drop to 20.4 gigawatts (GW) day-on-day, a loss of 6.1 GW from Tuesday, Eikon data showed.

German wind levels next working week will be in a low range between 5.7 and 14.4 GW, driving week-ahead baseload some 31.3% higher.TRDEBWKD1

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 61% of total capacity. POWER/FR

On the demand side, consumption in Germany is seen gaining 1.9 GW to 56.9 GW on Tuesday and to remain broadly steady in France at 50.5 GW.

Along the forwards curve, German baseload for 2024 delivery TRDEBYZ4 added 0.5% to trade at 146.3 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ4 was untraded, having closed at 219 euros/MWh on Friday.

Germany's coal block number 7 of 425 MW at the Mannheim GKM plant, operated by utility MVV, will return to grid reserve status in June, having been pulled into market operation in January to bolster winter supply, an ad hoc note on the EEX bourse's transparency web page said.

The long-awaited decommissioning of Germany's nuclear fleet will take place by the end of this week. POWER/DE

In response, Germany will require stronger thermal power generation and will be more exposed to the ups and downs of fuel imports, said Andy Sommer, team leader of fundamental analysis at utility Axpo, in a monthly report.

He also said the weather is evolving as an important risk factor in the summer season evaluation.

($1 = 0.9161 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Mike Harrison)

