EUROPE POWER-Day-ahead prices ease on expected warmer weather, lower demand

FRANKFURT, Jan 17 (Reuters) - European spot power prices fell on Wednesday on expectations of lower demand when temperatures rise later this week.

Together with stable thermal supply and higher renewable generation in France, forecasts of warmer weather from Thursday in Germany and from Saturday in France offset the bullish effect of reduced wind power expected in main producer country Germany.

French baseload for the day-ahead TRFRBD1 fell 8.6% to 85 euros ($92.36) a megawatt hour (MWh) by 0900 GMT.

German baseload power for Thursday TRDEBD1 was in a bid-ask range of 92.8-93.5 euros after a close at 99 euros.

French wind power output was expected to rise by 300 MW to 8.4 gigawatts (GW) day-on-day, while Germany's was set to decline to 12.5 GW on the day-ahead from 17.3 GW, LSEG data showed.

French nuclear availability was flat at 88% of total capacity. POWER/FR

Power consumption in France is seen dropping 1.1 GW to 67.8 GW and by 800 MW to 64.4 GW in Germany in the time period.

Average temperatures next week in both countries will be well back into the plus Celsius range with 5.8 degrees seen in Germany and 9 degrees expected in France, LSEG data showed.

German year-ahead power TRDEBYZ5 was down 2.1% at 81.8 euros/MWh while the French 2025 baseload contract TRFRBYZ5 was untraded after closing at 79.8 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2024 CFI2Zc1 dropped 0.6% to 65.20 euros a metric ton.

Germany added 3 GW of onshore wind power capacity last year, bringing the total to 61 GW, engineering group VDMA and renewable power group BWE said in joint statistics.

Despite current cold weather, German gas storage operators' group INES ruled out a gas shortage over the remaining winter season.

($1 = 0.9203 euros)

