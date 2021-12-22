EUROPE POWER-Day-ahead, most curve prices fall with weather, carbon

FRANKFURT, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Day-ahead power delivery prices in the European wholesale market retreated on Wednesday on more wind supply and receding demand after a day of rallies, while the forward curve was mostly lower, tracking weaker carbon.

German Thursday baseload TRDEBD1 was down 31.1% to trade at 295 euros ($332.85) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 1007 GMT, and the equivalent French contract shed 14.6% to trade at 386 euros. TRFRBD1

Panic purchases in the gas market on Tuesday sent prices sky-rocketing as operators responded to gas tightness fears - as flows of Russian imports on the Polish border into Germany reversed direction eastward - unpredictable weather patterns, and uncertainty over the maintenance of French nuclear reactors.

Both high volatility and high prices could remain features for the market going forward, said Fabian Ronningen, an analyst at Rystad Energy.

"The market is very nervous, explaining some of the movement," he said. "Hopefully, the supply situation will be improved, reducing the pressure in the market."

Russia's Yamal-Europe gas pipeline was in reverse mode for the second day, stoking supply fears after westwards flows had started dropping since the weekend.

Some relief to the gas market may come from cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG), a few of which have been diverted to head to Europe from Asia, drawn by the record prices.

In renewable factors, wind output by key producer Germany will more than treble to 17.4 gigawatts (GW) on Thursday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Indications for daily levels next week were 14.6-18.8 GW.

French nuclear availability remained unchanged at 69.9% of installed capacity. POWER/FR

On the demand side, German power consumption was expected to fall by 500 MW to 57.9 GW on Thursday and hit 50 GW each day on average next week, with temperatures seen climbing.

France was set to lose 6.6 GW of consumption to 67.2 GW day-on-day, and to average 55.1 GW next week.

In the futures market, benchmark German baseload for 2022 delivery TRDEBYZ2 fell 1.1% from the close to 310 euros, just 5 euros below Tuesday's contract high.

French 2022 power TRFR0BYZ2 did not trade, having closed just below its Tuesday intraday contract high of 299.5 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2, lost 3.6% to 78.07 euros a tonne.

($1 = 0.8863 euros)

