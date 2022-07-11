EUROPE POWER-Curve up as Nord Stream 1 outage starts, spot down

FRANKFURT, July 11 (Reuters) - European electricity forwards rose on Monday as the start of maintenance work on the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline for Russian supplies into Germany curbed flows, while prompt prices were down on more solar power supply.

Benchmark German baseload power for 2023 delivery TRDEBYZ3 stood at 360 euros ($364) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 1015 GMT, up 1.4%, but well below its record 370.5 euros hit on Thursday.

The French front-year contract TRFRBYZ3 did not trade after closing at 462 euros on Friday, which was just below a contract record of 463 euros in the session.

Physical gas flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Germany plunged on Monday morning while the Yamal-Europe pipeline through Poland has reversed flows back into Poland, and flows through Ukraine were lower.

The pipeline closure - and a related sanctions case around Canada having to return a turbine after maintenance - are linked to the power sector because more gas could be reserved for manufacturers than for electricity in a lasting shortage situation.

It also reverberates in equities and financial markets as fears of an economic impact and energy bottlenecks are adding to ongoing worried about inflation and a potential recession.

"(European power and gas) markets are pricing a big increase in the risk premium associated with major Russian supply cuts to Europe, " said Timera Energy.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2 gained 1.9% to stand at 84.40 euros a tonne.

Spot power was lower but near highs hit recently due to the gas crisis and low availability of French nuclear capacity.

German Tuesday baseload TRDEBD1 was 2.6% below Monday delivery at 370.3 euros and the contract in France was 1.4% down at 434 euros TRFRBD1.

Daily wind power output in Germany was forecast to ease to 4.4 gigawatts (GW) for the day-ahead from 5.5 GW on Monday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

But solar output was seen rising to 12.5 GW from 9.5 GW in the same period. French nuclear availability remained at 49.3% of installed capacity.

