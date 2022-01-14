EUROPE POWER-Curve up across the board as EDF curbs output forecast

FRANKFURT, Jan 14 (Reuters) - European power futures on Friday gained across the board as French producer EDF EDF.PA cut a forecast for 2022 nuclear output and the country's regulator ASN said it may need to halt some reactors for unscheduled checks.

EDF lowered its estimate for nuclear output in 2022 to 300–330 terawatt-hours from 330-360 TWh.

French year-ahead power TRFRBYZ3 was 9.5% up at 129.8 euros ($148.62) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 1130 GMT.

While this was a sharp rise, it stayed below the 150 euros contract high on Jan. 5 scaled amid uncertainty about gas supply and surging coal and carbon levels.

German front-year baseload power TRDEBYZ3 was 4.3% up at 121 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 rose 2% to 82.26 euros per tonne.

In related fuels, European coal for north Europe in 2023 TRAPI2Yc1 was indicated at $102.5-105.4 a tonne after closing at $94.5.

European gas prices rose because of colder weather and oil was boosted by supply constraints.NG/GBO/R

Spot power prices were mixed for Monday amid forecasts for bearish wind and nuclear supply and, in contrast, spillover from the curve's strength.

Baseload delivery for Monday in Germany TRDEBD3 was at 146 euros, down 18% from the price paid for Friday.

The equivalent French price TRFRBD3 jumped 14% to 260 euros.

German wind power output was pegged at 33.5 gigawatts (GW) on Monday, up from 19.8 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Nuclear availability in France rose to 81.1% of capacity, up 2.1 percentage points. POWER/FR

Power demand on Monday will likely be 62.1 GW in Germany, down 100 MW from Friday, and stand at 75 GW in France, down 900 MW.

Germany's hard coal imports in 2022 could rise 7.7% to 42 million tonnes after those in 2021 were up 24.5%.

The International Energy Agency in a review predicted volatility in global power demand over the next three years.

($1 = 0.8734 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

