EUROPE POWER-Curve sharply down as carbon plummets from highs

FRANKFURT, Dec 9 (Reuters) - European power prices made a sharp retreat from earlier highs on Thursday as related carbon emissions allowances prices slid around 6%.

A range of concerns spanning natural gas supply, coal prices, winter weather and short-term renewable supply has seen monthly and quarterly wholesale energy prices soar again in recent sessions. L8N2SU0WKNG/GB

Benchmark German baseload power for next year delivery TRDEBYZ2 was 5.9% lower at 177 euros ($200.31) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 1125 GMT, however, having touched an all-time high of 192 euros in a volatile trading session.

The reversal followed a similar about turn in European CO2 allowances for December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1, which also touched a record high, of 90.2 euros, and were last 6.2% lower at 83.38 euros a tonne.

Analysts believe the contract could hit 100 euros by the end of the year, citing rising gas prices and technical play around options expiries next week.

The equivalent French power contract TRFRBYZ2 was also down 5.9% at 206 euros, having closed at a contract high of 219 euros on Wednesday.

Prices in the power, gas, carbon and coal complex interact with each other, although each market can also respond differently to local capacity availabilities, macroeconomic and geopolitical factors.

"If the winter turns out severe, significant volatility and potentially significant price increases can be expected, especially in the gas area," said the chief executive of Swiss utility Axpo, Christoph Brand, in an earnings call with reporters.

"The supply side is not elastic enough. Gas storage facilities in Europe are too empty," he said.

However, bearish weather trends gave the spot power market a short-term reprieve.

Wind supply in Germany on Friday is expected to increase by 1.5 gigawatts (GW) to 14.7 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed, while temperatures will likely rise by 1.5-3 degrees Celsius next week.

"On Sunday, milder air will gradually set in and usher in a new weather segment," German met office DWD said in a daily note, adding daytime temperatures should become rather mild.

German Friday baseload TRDEBD1 traded at 263.5 euros, down 5.1% on the day, while the equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 lost 7.3% to trade at 267 euros.

French power consumption is forecast to fall 900 MW and that in Germany 2.5 GW on the day ahead.

French nuclear availability on Thursday was steady at 71.1% of the capacity total.POWER/FR

($1 = 0.8836 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.