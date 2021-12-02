EUROPE POWER-Curve rises in afternoon as carbon rallies

Recasts, leading with curve, updates prices

FRANKFURT, Dec 2 (Reuters) - European wholesale power forwards rose sharply on Thursday afternoon, driven by records in the related carbon emissions allowances market on optimism over decarbonisation efforts that underpin pollution permits.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances, which generators must hold to cover their power output, stood 3% up on the day at 79.11 euros ($89.66) a tonne at 1415 GMT, off an intraday high of 79.47 euros.

Germany's climate protection policies, agreed by the incoming new coalition government, will underpin the price of penalties for polluters and incentivise decarbonisation.

The key baseload power contract for German supply in 2022 TRDEBYZ2 added 0.7% to 144.9 euros a megawatt hour (MWh), shrugging off lower oil and gas. NG/GBO/R

The equivalent French contract for 2022 delivery TRFRBYZ2 was 2.1% higher at 171.6 euros.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 was untraded after closing at $108 a tonne. It has been volatile this week, tracking Chinese price capping policies.

Spot power showed wide variations in the two main markets, where German levels dropped on more wind power and those in France went up as nuclear availability declined.

German day-ahead baseload TRDEBD1 fell 33.5% to 138 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 gained 5.8% to 310 euros.

German wind power supply on Friday is expected to rise by 5 gigawatts (GW) to stand at 29 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French nuclear power availability fell 1.4 percentage points to 71% of total capacity. POWER/FR

French power consumption is forecast to rise by 800 MW to 72.8 GW on the day ahead, when German demand is set to edge up 200 MW to 65.8 GW.

Energy ministers from EU countries on Thursday struggled to find a common response to high gas and electricity prices as divisions over possible solutions run deep.

($1 = 0.8823 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely and Susan Fenton)

