EUROPE POWER-Curve rebounds in afternoon trade, sets new highs

FRANKFURT, May 11 (Reuters) - Long-term European power contracts hit new highs on Tuesday afternoon, supported by developments in carbon permits and coal after a dip in the morning session when fuels and carbon started weaker.

German Cal '22 baseload TRDEBYZ2, Europe's benchmark, was at 65.6 euros ($79.76) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 1352 GMT, up 1.9% and a contract high.

The rolling annual German contract on the EEX bourse was last at this level on Nov. 14, 2008. F1BYc1

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ2 was at 65.8 euros, up 1.3%, a contract high on both the OTC and EEX market.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances were 0.6% at 52.54 euros a tonne, which was up from a morning session low of 51.37 euros.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 was 0.3% up at a contract high of $79 a tonne.

Spot prices fell on lower demand and more nuclear and wind supply.

Baseload for Wednesday in Germany traded at 69.8 euros, 2.8% down.TRDEBD1

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 was at 69.3 euros, down 1.9%.

German power usage was forecast at 58.9 gigawatts (GW) on Wednesday, 200 MW down and that in France at 47.7 GW, down 700 MW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

German wind power supply is expected to rise by 1.2 GW to 10.3 GW on Wednesday.

French nuclear availability was at 64.7% of capacity, three percentage points higher than the level on Monday.POWER/FR

German utility E.ON said energy demand was broadly getting back to levels before the COVID-19 pandemic. It also released nuclear hedging rates.

The German cabinet is due to agree on tighter sector targets for carbon emission curbs on Wednesday and probably bring forward an exit date for ending coal generation currently set at 2038.

($1 = 0.8224 euros)

