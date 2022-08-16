EUROPE POWER-Curve rallies on tighter French nuclear capacity, drought

FRANKFURT, Aug 16 (Reuters) - A number of European power forwards on Tuesday hit contract highs on a short-term nuclear outage that added to fears of short supply in winter and beyond, while dry weather is curtailing output at power plants relying on cooling water.

German baseload for 2023 delivery TRDEBYZ3 stood at a contract record of 497 euros ($503.86) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 0850 GMT, up 4.2%, and amid a number of contract highs on the German curve 0#TRDEB:CFI2Zc1O/RNG/GB.

The equivalent French position TRFRBYZ3 was untraded after closing at a contract high of 612 euros on Friday.

French utility EDF took its 1.3 gigawatt (GW) Paluel 4 nuclear plant offline after a shutdown of its turbine.

It may be back online on Wednesday but every unexpected reactor closure adds to nervousness in the market, traders said.

Whereas France normally operates two thirds of its nuclear fleet, this summer the levels have dropped below 50%.

The latest availability was 46.4% of installed capacity, down 2.1 percentage points from Monday. POWER/FR

Drought conditions have lowered river levels, meaning river-based thermal power stations are not receiving enough cooling water and coal barges cannot sail fully laden.

"The persistent dry period and low water threaten the security of supply for industry," said Holger Loesch, deputy director at German industry association BDI, on Tuesday, alluding to the wider consequences for industries reliant on raw materials.

German met office DWD has forecast some rain on Wednesday and Thursday.

Reflecting the curve rally, spot power prices surged, also because the drought cut volumes of hydro-electric generation in the interconnected region, and as low wind speeds in summer weigh on overall output.

Daily wind power production in Germany has been well below 5 gigawatts (GW) this week, using under a tenth of installed capacity, and will only pick up in the second half, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

German Wednesday baseload TRDEBD1 was up 12.3% at 545 euros/MWh, 10 euros below an earlier intraday all-time high.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 gained 12.3% at 554 euros.

($1 = 0.9864 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Jason Neely)

