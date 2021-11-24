EUROPE POWER-Curve prices up with carbon on German climate plans

Recasts to lead with curve after German political news

FRANKFURT, Nov 24 (Reuters) - European power curve prices on Wednesday afternoon posted gains as related carbon prices soared in response to announcements of faster and wider decarbonisation efforts by Germany's new coalition government.

German baseload power for delivery next year TRDEBYZ2 was 1.7% up at 134.3 euros ($150.27) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 1615 GMT, the highest level in six weeks.

The equivalent French contract for 2022 delivery TRFRBYZ2 was 4.1% higher at 157.2 euros.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances hit a record 73.18 euros a tonne after the Berlin coalition pledged support for carbon prices at national and EU level.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 was 11.3% up at $133.5 a tonne.

Prompt power fell from high levels as more wind supply was received in the main producer, Germany, while demand indications pointed higher.

German Thursday baseload TRDEBD1 traded at 226 euros, down 20.1% on the day.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 dropped 5.5% to 311 euros, but was still not far below Tuesday's contract records.

German wind power supply is expected to nearly double to 19.4 gigawatts (GW) day-on-day from 10.9 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. The Friday level was predicted at 22.4 GW.

On the demand side, French power consumption is forecast to rise 1.1 GW to 68.3 GW on the day ahead, when demand in Germany is expected to increase 600 MW GW to 64.5 GW.

Germany's new government said it will reform energy policy to include a faster expansion of renewables and an accelerated coal exit by 2030, among a raft of measures.

It aims to end power generation from gas by 2040 and build up a clean hydrogen economy in its place.

($1 = 0.8937 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by David Clarke, Elaine Hardcastle)

