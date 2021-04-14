EUROPE POWER-Curve prices turn negative on weaker carbon market

Recasts to lead with downward trend in forwards, updates prices, adds weather

FRANKFURT, April 14 (Reuters) - European wholesale power forwards reversed course to turn negative on Wednesday afternoon, tracking weakness in carbon prices.

Germany's Cal '22 over-the-counter baseload TRDEBYZ2 contract, Europe's futures benchmark, was 0.8% down at 56.6 euros ($67.67) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 1425 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ2 lost 0.9% to 55.3 euros/MWh.

December 2021 CFI2Zc1 expiry European CO2 allowances lost 0.7% to 43.55 euros a tonne, below from intraday highs of 44.18 euros and further away from a contract record of 44.69 euros hit on Tuesday.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 was 0.1% down at $72 a tonne.

Prompt power prices responded to more supply coming in, resulting in negative prices in both markets, although Germany had briefly traded up and nearly regained nine-week highs seen in the previous session on cold weather.

German Thursday baseload TRDEBD1 was 0.7% down at 70 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French price TRFRBD1 fell 4.3% to 77.5 euros.

Power generation from German wind turbines is forecast to rise by 700 MW to 10.1 gigawatts (GW) on Thursday, having overshot previous-day forecasts for Wednesday by nearly 3 GW, Refinitiv data showed.

French wind power supply is expected to add 900 MW to 4.6 GW day on day.

Solar power supply is expected to stay at a sizeable 8.2 GW in Germany and add 300 MW to 2.3 GW in France.

Week-ahead prices were up in both countries on tighter nuclear availability forecasts for France.

German met office DWD said there was no change for now and beyond the weekend to the relatively cool air, which would slowly creep up to levels above 10 degrees Celsius only in the west and north. This will underpin power demand.

($1 = 0.8364 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert Editing by David Goodman and Aditya Soni)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.