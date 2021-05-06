EUROPE POWER-Curve at new highs, driven by fuels, carbon, policy

FRANKFURT, May 6 (Reuters) - European power curve prices on Thursday set new multi-year highs, driven by firmer fuels and carbon emission prices, and looming tighter climate regulations Germany. NG/GB

German Cal '22 baseload TRDEBYZ2 at 1012 GMT was at 61.9 euros ($74.55) a megawatt hour, up 1.3%, having set a new contract high of 61.93 euros earlier.

The continuous German year-ahead position on the EEX power bourse was last at this level on Nov. 17, 2008. F1BYc1

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ2 was up 1.7% at 62.4 euros, also its highest ever, while the French year-ahead position on EEX last saw this level on Sept. 11, 2018. F7BYc1

The German government expects energy to play the biggest role in reducing carbon emissions by 2030, according to a draft bill to reform climate protection, which demands stricter CO2 curbs.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances gained 0.2% to 49.54 euros a tonne.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 added 1% to $78 a tonnes.

Spot power was mixed, with German prices increasing due to lower wind speed forecasts and those in France falling amid declining demand.

German day-ahead baseload TRDEBD1 gained 4.9% to 68.3 euros/MWh.

The same French contract TRFRBD1 stood 3.9% down at 70.8 euros.

Wind power supply is expected to fall 2.1 gigawatts (GW) day-on-day in Germany to come in at 21.1 GW on Friday and to go down in France, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French nuclear power availability stood at 64.7% of capacity compared with 66.2% a day earlier. POWER/FR

Demand-wise, German power usage was forecast 1.2 GW down at 58.7 GW on Friday while French consumption was set to lose 700 MW to stand at 51.4 GW.

German utility Uniper, on reporting stronger earnings for the first quarter, renewed pledges to continue with its decarbonisation strategy. Among other measures, it plans to expand green power trading.

($1 = 0.8303 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert. Editing by Mark Potter)

