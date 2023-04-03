EUROPE POWER-Cool spell lifts prompt prices despite holiday break

FRANKFURT, April 3 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices on Monday rose sharply as falling temperatures boosted demand, overriding weak demand effects ahead of the four-day Easter break from Friday when industrial activity stops.

Refinitiv analysts said the market outlook was bullish, as Eikon data showed that all energy wholesaling was underpinned by the unusually cold weather.

German baseload TRDEBD1 for the day-ahead was at 133.8 euros ($145.15) a megawatt-hour (MWh) at 0930 GMT, exceeding the price of Monday delivery by 8.3%

French day-ahead baseload TRFRBD1 traded at 138 euros, up 33.3%.

Eikon data forecast temperatures falls in both countries of between 1.3 and 2.1 degrees Celsius up to Tuesday, when demand in Germany was seen gaining 2.8 gigawatts (GW) to 58.5 GW, and that in France rising 4.3 GW to 56 GW.

On the supply side, latest French nuclear availability increased by two percentage points to 65% of installed capacity. POWER/FR

Wind power output, on the other hand, was due to more than halve in Germany to 4.3 GW on Tuesday, compared with 11.5 GW on Monday, and lose 800 MW in France to 4.7 GW in that period.

German baseload power for 2024 TRDEBYZ4 gained 1.6% at 156 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ4 was untraded having closed at 217.5 euros/MWh on Friday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 gained 1% at 92.82 euros a tonne.

German prices comparison portal Verivox said while this winter season up to March has been relatively mild, judged by cost it has been the most expensive ever, due to price rallies in the energy crisis.

German householders' gas bills were 20% up on a year earlier, and heating oil bills were 18% higher, despite government support for payments in December and despite a price cap kicking in in January, it said.

Switzerland-based gas and power company MET Group said its Green Assets Division planned to build up a solar and onshore wind production portfolio of 2 GW by 2026 in the European region.

($1 = 0.9218 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Robert Birsel)

